Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.88.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,183,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

