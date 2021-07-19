Dendur Capital LP Acquires 95,108 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dendur Capital LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,108 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 9.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $47,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.41 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.