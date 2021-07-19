Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DESTQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.