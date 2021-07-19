Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Short Interest Update

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DESTQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.01. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Destination Maternity has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get Destination Maternity alerts:

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Destination Maternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination Maternity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.