Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DGEAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

DGEAF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

