Diameter Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 450,000 Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 1.17% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.