Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $999,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HERAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

