Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New $7.15 Million Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 711,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,000. MedTech Acquisition accounts for 0.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,643,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 776.5% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter.

MTACU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

