Diameter Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,313,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,724,000. Thoma Bravo Advantage makes up approximately 1.4% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 1.28% of Thoma Bravo Advantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBA. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:TBA opened at $10.98 on Monday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

