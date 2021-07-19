Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of SNR stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

