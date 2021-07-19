Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.75. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.