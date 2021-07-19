Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,495,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $51,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,843 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.