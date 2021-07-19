Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.43 Million Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Meridian Bancorp worth $52,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBSB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

