Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.55 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $53,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.