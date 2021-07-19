Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.55 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $53,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $79.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.05. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $89.55.
In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Ingevity Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
