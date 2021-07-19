Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

