Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $50,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 297,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

