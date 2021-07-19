dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.0831 on Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $91.14 million and $5.29 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,741,666 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

