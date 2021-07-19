DMM: Governance Price Up 30.2% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $1.85 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

