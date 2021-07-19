Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.35.

NYSE DG opened at $222.17 on Thursday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

