Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Domo were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after buying an additional 198,432 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

