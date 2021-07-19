Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $55.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.10.

UFS opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.39. Domtar has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 303.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 19.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 410.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

