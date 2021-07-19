Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.