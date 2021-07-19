Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
