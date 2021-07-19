Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCS. William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $54.35 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

