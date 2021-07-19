DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $14,693,362.72 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

