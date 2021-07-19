DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,144 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DD stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

