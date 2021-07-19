Duquesne Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.23% of First Solar worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

First Solar stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.98. 44,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,373. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

