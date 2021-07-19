Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 274,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.39. 124,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,488,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

