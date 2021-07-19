Duquesne Family Office LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

CAT traded down $7.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.40. 108,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.21 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

