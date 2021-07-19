Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

In other Dyadic International news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

