Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Up 36.2% in June

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. 85,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,158. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

