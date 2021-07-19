Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $554.80

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 554.80 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 38491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.40 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

