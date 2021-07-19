Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Financial Analysis

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy -20.63% 4.24% 3.30% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.26% 3.94% 2.49%

38.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Earthstone Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 4 1 3.00

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 5.28 -$13.55 million $0.46 21.13 Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.09 -$159.45 million $0.91 13.29

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 78,875 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 38,298 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 40,577 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 97,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 41,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

