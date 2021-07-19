East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $69.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.