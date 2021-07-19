Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,555. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 216.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

