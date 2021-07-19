EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,196,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,839,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,425.8 days.

Shares of ELCPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.41. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELCPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.