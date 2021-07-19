Edward W. Gaty Sells 10,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.
Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.70 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.22.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
