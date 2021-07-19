Edward W. Gaty Sells 10,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 10,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $191.70 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.22.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.