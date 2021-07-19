Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,726 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.52.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $140.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69. Elastic has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,217,675. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

