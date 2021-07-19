Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

SOLO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 60,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

