Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 66.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after buying an additional 134,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

