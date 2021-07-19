Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Up 43.2% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $43.26 million and $651,156.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 43.2% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

