Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys 200,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition were worth $27,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $329,520.00. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

