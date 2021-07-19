Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $62.24 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,315,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,141 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.8% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.27% of PG&E worth $62,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PG&E by 656.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 328,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,513,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

