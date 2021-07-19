Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,536,000.

Shares of ENNVU stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,789. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

