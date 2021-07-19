Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,479,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

PMGMU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,004. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.