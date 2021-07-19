Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPCBU. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.08. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,835. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

