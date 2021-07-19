Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Down 6.7%

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 28,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,272,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.