Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23. Endesa has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.