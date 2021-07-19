Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $183,099.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00445138 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001393 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001374 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002037 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

