Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $64.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00232941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032296 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011721 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 43,065,974 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

