ENI’s (E) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

E traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. 24,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Equities analysts expect that ENI will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

