EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENQUF. Barclays raised EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Monday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.24.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

